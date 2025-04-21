Google is now shipping out the second April update to the Pixel Watch lineup, as was previously announced earlier this month. The first update this month was aimed at correcting issues that were introduced back in March, but that update didn’t make it to everyone.

If your Pixel Watch, Watch 2, or Watch 3 wasn’t updated to the March (W7) build, then this W8 update will be for you. Google lists the build as BP1A.250305.019.W8, and as of this moment, the files are live for all models and should be pullable from Google’s servers.

To check for Pixel Watch updates, you’ll do this tapping trick, which involves tapping for several seconds on the system updates page on your watch. This should initiate an update if there is one available.

Go snag it.

