The surprise April Pixel Watch update that Google posted yesterday now has a changelog as well as a clarification on who this update is for. For some, this new build will begin rolling out right away, while others will have to wait a bit longer.

In a community post, Google says that the current April Pixel Watch update is for folks who updated to the March Pixel Watch update. That March update had at least one confirmed bug that Google planned to address and this April build will take care of it. However, if you never received the March update, you will get a different update in the coming weeks.

Google is releasing build BP1A.250305.019.W7 today for the Pixel Watch 1, 2, and 3 if they are on March’s build of BP1A.250305.019.W3. If you are still on the November update, you do not have an update as of today. Google will share more details on that soon.

This fresh update fixes two bugs, one related to delayed notifications and another dealing with watch face issues. Below are those two items in more detail:

Resolves an issue where some users were unable to modify or add watch faces from their Pixel Watch mobile app.

Resolves an issue where some users were seeing delayed notifications on their watch

To check for Pixel Watch updates, you’ll do this tapping trick, which involves tapping for several seconds on the system updates page on your watch. This should initiate an update if there is one available.