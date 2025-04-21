Google Photos is rolling out the ability for users to upgrade their standard photos to Ultra HDR photos after they have already been taken, which means more colorful and brighter photos for everyone.

Noticed to be a server-side change with app version 7.24.0.747539053, users can simply hit the Ultra HDR option under the Adjust section of the photo editor inside the app. When editing, you can adjust a slider option for the effect, like most other editing tools. Once live for all, it’s reported to replace the HDR Effect option.

This is an “upgrade” for the eye test, but in terms of file size, users should note that files following this change will be smaller. The answer as to why is what makes Ultra HDR different. To achieve brighter and more vibrant images efficiently, Ultra HDR employs a smaller “gain map” alongside the main image. This gain map holds the luminosity details, which enables devices to produce high dynamic range visuals without the storage overhead of a full-resolution HDR image.

For average users, this should be a solid upgrade that will be very noticeable on supported displays and services. At the end of the day, that’s all that truly matters, right?

Should Google’s rollout go smooth, we expect all Photos users will have this feature soon.

// Android Authority