The wait for One UI 7 has been a tough look for Samsung. It was expected that many Galaxy owners would start receiving the update this month, but just earlier this week, it was confirmed by Samsung that a bug caused the rollout to be placed on pause. While many of us await the update, One UI 8 is already getting previewed by the media.

A build of One UI 8 has been loaded onto a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and previewed by the good people at SamMobile. According to the Software page, One UI 8 is built on top of Android 16 with the May security patch already in place. After quite a bit of digging, it appears that not much is new for Android 16, but a few differences are highlighted.

Now Brief is the first piece, with older devices confirmed to get access to it once all updated to One UI 8. The code for Now Brief is already present in One UI 7, but we assume Samsung is simply flipping a switch to enable it for others. One UI 8 also adds additional device support for log video recording in the camera app, a feature that launched with the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung’s Quick Share feature has been improved with a new interface divided into “Receive” and “Send” tabs. When set to receive, you make your device temporarily visible to other devices, then can exit whenever you’re done. Beyond these changes, everything is said to be extremely minor or hardly noticeable.

It’s expected that One UI 8 will launch preloaded on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. It would then begin rolling out to other devices, but it’s not likely that Samsung will offer an open beta of the software.

In the meantime, people just want One UI 7, which is the big upgrade to Android 15.

// SamMobile