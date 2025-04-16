Android 16 beta participants, ensure your devices are fully charged tomorrow, as the Android Development team has confirmed via Twitter that Beta 4 will be released on April 17 (tomorrow).

With Beta 4, we expect improved system stability, plus there’s always a possibility that Google will include a few new features, though, it’s probably a little too late to expect anything major. Most importantly, bug squashing and general improvements should be the main highlights as we inch closer to public release.

That’s it, that’s the post. We’ll let you know as soon as it’s available.

// Twitter