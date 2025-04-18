NVIDIA has a hotfix update available to owners of SHIELD TV, aimed at correcting issues with the 9.2 update that rolled out earlier this year.

The full list of fixes is below, but as a note to owners, it’s not yet rolling out publicly. In the meantime, owners can sign up for the HotFix build to be pushed to their device, but there is no rollback available. If you install this, you’ll remain on the HotFix branch of builds until the next public release. It’s probably best to simply wait for the update to go public, unless one of the bugs is really interfering with your usage.

Here’s the changelog.

What’s Fixed

Fixes night mode being skipped when DAP is ON.

Fixes Dolby Vision content stutters when frame match feature is enabled.

Fixes Match Content Audio Resolution for USB DAC

Adds back HQS / Maxrate option for USB audio.

USB TV Tuner fix with Live Channel app.

Fixes playback issues in Plex when using AAC 5.1 audio.

You can sign up for the HotFix build below.

