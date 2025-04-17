Google showcased its Gemini-powered Android XR (extended reality) glasses at a TED Talk recently. Back in December, we got our first look at Samsung’s headset for the platform, but at this Talk, we see what’s essentially a leap forward from Google Glass. We’ve certainly come a long way.

The glasses have a screen built into the lens, along with microphones and speakers allowing you to interact with Gemini. Complete with a contextual window, the AI can bring up information that it’s seen in the past, which Google highlights very well in the demo below. It can speak different languages, plus all sorts of other things.

Google has been teasing all of things it wants Gemini to be capable of on Android XR, all of which was previewed late last year. With live demos now happening, it’s probable that the technology is also showcased heavily at this year’s Google I/O, with maybe even an opportunity for media to try it out.

Check out the live demo below in the video. It’s pretty impressive and certainly a giant step forward from what Google Glass was.

// TED