Pixel Watch 2 and 3 Get Scam Detection in April Feature Drop

There is a surprise update rolling out to the Pixel Watch series this month, one we weren’t expecting because Google had previously stated that June would be the next update month. However, Google admitted that it needed to address some bugs associated with the Wear OS 5.1 update from March and so that might be what April’s is all about. Well, part of it at least.

In a fresh community post, Google announced today that Scam Detection (in-call) is now available on the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 when paired with a Pixel 9. This is essentially an expansion from the phone side of things, with a notification popping up on your wrist if your Pixel 9 detects a possible scam call.

Back in March, as a part of the March Pixel Feature Drop, Google expanded Scam Detection with AI to calls on the Pixel 9 series, where it would recognize commonly used phrases by scammers to then notify you in real-time that you should be aware and possibly consider ending the call. For this Pixel Watch Scam Detection, Google is allowing your Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Watch 3 to receive a notification during those calls to let you know about the possible scam. This could be handy if you answer from the watch, have headphones in, and have not yet pulled your phone out.

To get setup, you’ll do the following on phone:

Open the Phone app Tap More Settings>Scam Detection. Turn on Scam Detection.

// Google