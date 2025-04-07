A lot of talk this week will be about how exciting it is that the Galaxy S24 is (finally) receiving its big One UI 7 update. The Fold 6 and Flip 6 could see updates as well in the coming days, and that would typically be something to celebrate, if it wasn’t mid-April. Samsung is months and months late on releasing One UI 7, which is built over Android 15. While Samsung has attempted to sell this idea that the One UI 7 update was so massive that it required more time, it was good enough several months ago to launch on the Galaxy S25 series. This update is super late and there is no PR spin to get around that.

Samsung is typically pretty quick to issue updates to the newest versions of Android shortly after Google does. For One UI 7 and Android 15, that just wasn’t the case, even as companies like OnePlus jumped in and updated most of their devices before the end of 2024. For Samsung, we’re only now seeing our first Android 15 updates to devices from the past year and earlier and it is 4 months into 2025.

For the next big update, we assume Samsung will jump to One UI 8, but because of One UI 7’s delay, we were skeptical that Samsung would get back on track as one of the quickest in the industry to push out updates. I openly wondered in recent weeks if Samsung had deliberately slowed One UI 7’s release to help sell the Galaxy S25 and could do so on a yearly basis to kick off each Galaxy S launch. Thankfully, a new rumor suggests that One UI 7 may indeed be a one-off slowdown and that One UI 8 (with Android 16) could land in a hurry.

The folks at SamMobile spoke to “insiders” who believe that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch with One UI 8 and Android 16 out of the box.

That’s major news, especially with Google pushing up the arrival of Android 16 for this year and possibly releasing it as a stable Android build in May or June. The official timeline is Q2, but it wouldn’t be that shocking to see a stable release during Google I/O in May. That aside, if Samsung really is looking at One UI 8 launching alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, we could see an insanely quick jump from One 7 to 8 and Android 15 to Android 16.

Assuming Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 as it typically does over the summer, having One UI 8 and Android 16 included would be so impressive. We’re talking about a potentially small 2-month gap between Google launching Android 16 and Samsung delivering it on brand new devices. And while Samsung often releases new versions of Android to devices a couple of months following Google, knowing the delays of One UI 7 would make this an even more incredible move. One UI 7 might only be a thing for a couple of months before the entire Samsung ecosystem moves on.

This is only a rumor at this point, but it comes from a reliable outlet.

