The March Pixel Watch update arrived at the same time as the March Feature Drop for phones and other devices, but it showed up with limited availability and as a surprise jump to Wear OS 5.1. Initially, Google only posted the factory images for the WiFi models of the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2. All of the LTE models and both original Pixel models have not yet had their files released, which means no updates.

Today, that changes! Google has posted the files for the LTE variants, as well as the original Pixel Watch models. That should mean an over-the-air update shortly, or you can always try this shortcut to see if it’ll pull immediately.

Google said to expect build numbers of BP1A.250305.019.W2 (Pixel Watch) and BP1A.250305.019.W3 (Pixel Watch 2 & 3), with no separate builds depending on WiFi or LTE. That hasn’t changed today, it’s just that Google is finally pushing the updates live.

Go check for them!

// Google