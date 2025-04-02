According to spotted code inside the latest Google Messages beta build, your group chats should be getting a few upgrades soon.

In the future, it looks as though Google will allow for the sharing of group chats via links and QR codes, making getting friends into the same chat a relatively simple task. Mentioning people in group chats is also coming, discovered thanks to an updated snooze string that reads, “Allow notifications for when you are @mentioned.”

Considering this was found in a beta build, it’s hard to say when Google will flip the switch for all users, but we do like knowing that it’s getting worked on in the background.

Be on the lookout.

// 9to5Google