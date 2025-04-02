Your Google Pixel’s “At a Glance” Weather Should be Fixed

Over the past week, a whole bunch of Google Pixel owners noticed that the current weather showing on the “At a Glance” widget on their home screen and lock screen seemed off…or a day late/ahead. They took to Google’s support forums and reddit to point this out, with others then confirming a similar bug on their own. And we’re talking about all of the Pixel phones, not just older or newer.

As an example of what I’m referring to, one user said their widget showed a temperature that was 30 degrees higher than the actual Google Weather app was suggesting. Others said that the forecast would show yesterday’s forecast in the morning and then the current day’s forecast as what could happen tomorrow. Another user said it caused them to improperly dress their kid for school because the weather showed a 20 degree difference.

As it turns out, they were all indeed correct. Google has chimed in this week to notify press that they are “rolling out a fix” for just the issue that was noticed and the end of last week and over the weekend. Google says that the fix is for “an issue causing outdated weather forecasts on the At a Glance widget” for “some” owners of Pixel phones.

I can’t say that I noticed, or maybe I did and didn’t believe my own eyes? I don’t know, but as of today, all seems lined up from my Pixel 9 Pro to the Nest Hub Max sitting on my office desk. Tapping my forecasts shows correct weather as well.

