Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now official from Samsung, up for pre-order starting at $179. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched back in 2022, and from what we can tell so far, Samsung’s been hard at work the past two years cooking up the latest models.

Both available in Silver and White, we’ll cover the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro first. They offer enhanced 2-way speakers with a planar tweeter, dual amplifiers, as well as Ultra High Quality Audio that supports a doubled sampling rate with SSC codec, meaning these should be quite capable of delivering the high-res audio folks are always clamoring for.

Additionally, Samsung is upping the experience when these devices are paired with the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. For example, when paired and Interpreter mode is enabled on the host device, you’ll be able to listen to different languages in real time (like at a lecture or in a class), plus features like Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect are all built in for not only your enjoyment, but your safety.

Samsung also highlights the new Blade Lights and overall design, with users able to not only swipe on the outside for controls, but also pinch. With the redesign, you’ll find a Canal Type on the Buds 3 Pro for “those looking for immersive sound,” while the Buds 3 is an Open Type for, “people who prefer to use the device in a variety of situations for a long time.”

Galaxy Buds 3 are priced at $179 and Buds 3 Pro are priced at $249. Customers who pre-order on Samsung’s website by July 23 are eligible to receive a protective Clip Case for free. For the full spec rundown and comparison, check out Samsung’s sheet below.

Galaxy Buds 3 Lineup Specs