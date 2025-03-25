Droid Life

Galaxy S22, S25 Lineups Updated With March Patch

Samsung is beginning to ship the March security patch to supported devices, which as of right now, include the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S25 series of devices. These phones join the Galaxy S24 and S23 series that received the update earlier this month.

We’re not seeing anything besides the patch inside the update, but if you happen to boot it up and notice something new, let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy S22: S901USQS8EYC1
  • S22+: S906USQS8EYC1
  • S22 Ultra: S908USQS8EYC1
  • S25: S931USQS1AYBC
  • S25+: S936USQS1AYBC
  • S25 Ultra: S938USQS1AYBC

Go snag it.

// Verizon

