As we patiently wait the arrival of One UI 7 updates on almost all Samsung devices, we have a March update landing for now. Samsung is pushing the March patch to several devices this week, including the Galaxy S23 series and almost all of their still-supported foldables.

The entire Galaxy S23 line, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, 5, 4, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, 5, and 4 are all receiving updates this week. The update is minor, which is to be expected, knowing that One UI 7 could be here within a month. Samsung already told us that April would be the launch month for One UI 7 in stable format and the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Fold 6 saw beta access just this past week.

The changelog for this Samsung March update is small and only says, “The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” That’s a classic line for an update that includes no meaningful new features, but could also fix bugs too.

Here are the new build numbers to be on the lookout for:

Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS6CYB3

: S918USQS6CYB3 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS6CYB3

: S916USQS6CYB3 Galaxy S23 : S911USQS6CYB3

: S911USQS6CYB3 Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQS2AYB2

: F956USQS2AYB2 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS6DYB2

: F946USQS6DYB2 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS8GYB2

: F936USQS8GYB2 Galaxy Z Flip 6 : F741USQS2AYB2

: F741USQS2AYB2 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS6DYB2

: F731USQS6DYB2 Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS8GYB2

To check for this update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and Install.

