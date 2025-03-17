With still a full month to go before the Galaxy S24 series could see a stable update to One UI 7, Samsung is pushing out the March update. All three Galaxy S24 devices should receive an update (if they didn’t over the weekend) with the latest security patches from Google.

Since we’re really just waiting around at this point for that massive One UI 7 and Android 15 update, this March patch is not a big one and doesn’t have anything noteworthy in its changelog. This is simply a security patch and nothing more, at least according to Verizon.

For those attempting to kill time without One UI 7, you could still attempt to join the One UI 7 Beta Program for the Galaxy S24 series (instructions). Those beta builds should be quite stable this far into the program and with stable only a short few weeks away. Give it a go.

Otherwise, here are March’s build numbers:

Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQS4AYB3

: S928USQS4AYB3 Galaxy S24+ : S926USQS4AYB3

: S926USQS4AYB3 Galaxy S24: S921USQS4AYB3

To check for this update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and Install.

// Verizon