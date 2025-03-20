Gmail wants search results to be better, and to do so, it’s incorporating more AI. Right now, when you perform a search on Gmail, let’s say for a phrase, Gmail will return results in chronological order as they appear in your inbox. With this change, your results should be more “relevant.”

Once your search feature is updated, results will now factor in things like recency, your most-clicked emails, as well as frequent contacts. The goal is to deliver results that you’re actually looking for in a more timely manner, all thanks to AI.

Google says that “Most relevant” search results are rolling out for users with personal Google accounts and can be accessed via the web and the Gmail app for Android/iOS. Once live for your account, users can toggle between “most relevant” and “most recent” results.

