There has been a lot of focus put on the Galaxy S25 series in recent weeks, which makes sense since those devices are as new in the Android world as it gets. Samsung would like you not to forget about their foldables and is doing their best to remind you by continuously slashing big chunks off the price.

For this week, Samsung will still let you take a full $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 if you trade in either of the previous two Fold models. That’s right, a Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is closing in on the 3-year old mark, is still worth a $1,000 if you trade it into Samsung today. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also fetching that amount.

What does $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 look like? $899. That is all you would pay for what is arguably the best foldable experience in the industry.

Samsung has the $1,000 off promo tied to all colors (including exclusives) and both 256GB and 512GB storage options. The 512GB model is an upgrade, though, so with the discount from trades, you would still owe $1,019. If you’d like to check your trade-in value, here is Samsung’s trade-in tool.

We should note that we are well past the point of Samsung doing free storage upgrades for the Fold 6, as those promos typically happen during the first few months of launch. In other words, you have choices of 256GB or 512GB, but they won’t double you for free like they did during pre-orders. Still, $1,000 off and an $899 price tag isn’t bad.

Samsung Deal Link