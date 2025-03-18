Android 16 Beta 3.1 Update Released to Fix a Batch of Bugs

The Android 16 Beta 3 is only 5 days old and yet Google is already releasing Beta 3.1 to try and button up a few issues. The new Android 16 Beta 3.1 dropped moments ago and is available for your Pixel device to install.

The update should be minor, but this is Google really attempting to squash any bugs that are remaining before they push out a stable update, likely at Google I/O in May. Of course, we’ll still see Android 16 Beta 4 in between there, this just shows how eager Google is to tighten up the code.

Here’s the release info for this Android 16 Beta 3.1 update:

Release date: March 18, 2025

Build: BP22.250221.013

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: March 2025

Google Play services: 25.07.33

Android 16 Beta 3.1 Fixed Bugs: As for bugs, there are 4 items listed in the release notes. Google fixed a bug in the Settings app that was causing it to repeatedly crash, as well as an issue that was causing screen brightness to weirdly oscillate. They also addressed a performance issue that was causing battery drain from high CPU load and a memory leak.

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash repeatedly on launch if the system language was set to a language other than English. (Issue #403303683)

Fixed an issue that caused the screen brightness to oscillate between an app-specified brightness setting and the automatic, system-specified or user-specified brightness settings. (Issue #392522561)

Fixed a performance issue that was causing excessive battery drain from high CPU load.

Fixed a performance issue that sometimes caused memory leaks in the system server.

To grab this latest update, you’ll want to join the Android Beta Program and download it over-the-air. You can also manually flash factory image or OTA files. You’ll find Android 16 Beta 3.1 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.