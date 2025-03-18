Because we shared with you at the beginning of the year the news about a rebirth of Pebble smartwatches, thanks to Google having opened source of the PebbleOS code, we thought you might like to know that you can now pre-order smartwatches from the original Pebble founder. While not really an Android-specific thing, there’s history here with Pebble, so some of you may be interested in this.

In short, Eric Migicovksky, the original founder of Pebble, is back with a new company called Core Devices. This company will make smartwatches that run PebbleOS, though they are no longer called Pebble smartwatches. Instead, they are Core watches that run PebbleOS, which I hope makes sense to you.

Their plan is to release two new watches, the Core 2 Duo and the Core Time 2. The Core 2 Duo is basically a modern version of the Pebble 2, while the Core Time 2 is similarly upgraded from the old Pebble Time 2.

The upgrades here are mostly in components, as well as battery life. The Core 2 Duo is jumping from its old 7-day battery life to 30 days. Core is also adding a speaker, linear actuator motor, compass, and barometer, and improved buttons. For the Core Time 2, we’ll see a touch screen, speaker, “boosted” battery life, and slightly tweaked industrial design. The full specs can be seen below.

In terms of software, these will run open source PebbleOS, so if you were familiar with the Pebble of old, you should be right at home here. Features like notifications, timeline, watchfaces, alarms, timers, calendar, music controls, and some basic fitness and sleep tracking are all there. I’d imagine Core can offer some bonus features too, at least at some point down the road.

These new Core/Pebble watches will have both Android and iOS companion apps.

Both watches are up for pre-order now and the Core 2 Duo costs $149 and is scheduled to ship in July of this year. The Core Time 2 costs $225 and may not ship until the end of the year.

Do note that these prices are where they are today, but you could end up paying more by the time they ship. Migicovsky has made it clear that if tariffs impact pricing, they will pass those increases along to you, which is how tariffs work because tariffs are a tax on consumers. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen, but there is a good chance it will.

Pre-order Core 2 Duo, Core Time 2