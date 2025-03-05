After spending the past few months only delivering One UI 7 and Android 15 as a beta update to the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is finally ready to release it to more devices and in stable form.

As you likely know, the Galaxy S25 line (and some new A series phones) are the only devices from Samsung to run a stable version of One UI 7 and Android 15. That will change in April. Samsung announced yesterday that “The official update of One UI 7 will be available starting in April.”

Android 15 was first released by Google in September, so by the time April is here, Samsung will be 7 months out from that moment. This is not a typical update schedule from Samsung and we certainly hope this is just a one-off slowdown that came from the big changes brought through One UI 7.

On a related note, Samsung also announced that One UI 7 beta will arrive on a whole bunch of new devices this month. More on that here.