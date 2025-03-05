Samsung not only announced that stable One UI 7 updates should begin rollout in April, they also announced a big expansion of the One UI 7 beta program.

Starting this week, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will join the program. Then, “later this month,” Samsung will continue expansion through the Galaxy S23 series as well as the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

As always, owners of these devices who are interested in testing beta software will want to jump into the Samsung Members app and look for a banner at the top that will allow them to join. Here are instructions on how to do that.

// Samsung