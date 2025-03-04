Droid Life

DEAL: Galaxy Z Flip 6 as Low as $399 With Free Doubled Storage ($849 Off!)

Discover Samsung week is currently taking place, offering Android fans solid discounts on the company’s best devices. Today, there’s an offer on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which includes free doubled storage, enhanced trade-in credits, and more.

In total, buyers can save a total of $849 with trade-in of an eligible device, but Samsung is offering a $200 instant credit towards the device even if you don’t have a trade in. At the full $849 off, the price of a new Z Flip 6 comes down to $399 for a 512GB model. That’s not a bad deal.

Samsung is also throwing in a free 35W power adapter for your charging needs (remember when those were free?), but for those who opt to spend a bit more, you’ll find instant discounts available on devices such as Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 also available.

Discover Samsung is the best time to snag a Samsung device outside of that pre-order period we’re always talking about. If you’re on the fence, get after it.

