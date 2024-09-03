Android 15 is stable and has officially been released, only not on your device just yet. Google pushed Android 15 to AOSP, meaning the code is stable enough for public consumption once your phone maker adopts it and then prepares it as an update. We’re not quite to that point yet, but should be in the coming weeks and months.

Through a brief announcement, Google confirmed that Android 15 is headed to AOSP with a “weeks” delay for their own Pixel line, something that was rumored to happen. For other devices from companies like Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, Google would only commit to updates arriving in the “coming months.” Samsung’s Android 15 and One UI 7 update has reportedly been delayed for some time, so that makes sense.

So what does today’s Android 15 news mean for you? Not much at the moment. Google believes that Android 15 code is stable after months and months of preview and beta releases, including a final beta for the Pixel 9 that arrived on August 22. They clearly need just a bit more time to get it ready for non-beta testers, though. While not unheard of, it is uncommon for Google to release a new version of Android to AOSP and not to their Pixel line as an over-the-air update the same day. It happened separately with Android 12, but has mostly been a same-day-delivery for other builds.

Not happy with that answer and want Android 15 today? Cool, you can have it. Google is still running its Android 15 beta program and they are currently testing Android 15 QPR1 Beta. This build is newer than the Android 15 update that will release in the coming weeks, as it is the update that will arrive in stable form around December as a big quarterly update and Pixel Feature Drop. At the end of last week, we got Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 that added the Pixel 9 series, so feel free to jump in there if you don’t mind playing with beta builds that should improve every few weeks with new updates.

To get Android 15 QPR1 today, join the Android Beta Program here.

And that’s the news for today around Android 15. We’ve reached the stable point for Android 15 to hit AOSP, but Google and its partners still need time before pushing Android 15 as an update to your phone.

// Android Developers