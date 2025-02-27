Internal documentation from T-Mobile is pointing to the introduction of two new plan options that offer discounted pricing for those who only need a single line. As it stands, whenever you have a wireless plan, you can get a discount when you continue to add lines. This means that the single folks are out of luck, but T-Mobile may be looking to help out a bit.

The two new plans will be one for Go5G Next and one for Go5G Plus. These will be unique plans, designed specifically for single lines, priced at $5 less than the usual Next and Plus plans. Doing some easy math, that works out to $95/month for Next and $85/month for Plus.

According to insiders, these new discounted plans will be available to both new and existing customers, though, existing customers will need to call T-Mobile to have their plans switched to ensure they are saving the most money. The change will not be automatic, naturally.

The plans are not yet official, so we have to wait to learn more from T-Mobile, but it’s expected to go live on March 6. We’ll keep you posted. It may only be $5, but that’s not nothing.

// The Mobile Report