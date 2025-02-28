Within the past week, Google added a new “Devices” page to the Google Store that lists out all of the devices they make that you are currently logged into, as a place to head to if you need support, to check warranty status, or to manage your care.

This new “Devices” page can be found when visiting the Google Store by clicking on your profile (top right corner) and then “Devices.” You’ll then see everything from a Fitbit to a Pixel phone to an aging and original Google Home unit, as long as you are still logged into them. And this could be devices not purchased from Google, by the way, like my Fitbit you are seeing below that I got from a 3rd party retailer. You can also manually add a device if doesn’t appear already by hitting the “Add device” button and entering an IMEI or serial number.

Depending on the type of device, your “Actions” on individual device pages can change. For example, my Pixel 9 Pro XL page tells me when my warranty ends, the IMEI, and has purchase info. It also has a button to start a repair, find the device if lost (to lock, erase or place a sound on it), and a shortcut to contact support if I need help. On a Nest Audio speaker page, you could find extra info, like the Home it belongs to and a shortcut to manage Nest Aware subscriptions for it.

Again, this new portal is live and you can view it now if you own any Pixel device. This could be a very handy location for those with multiple Google-made devices, especially for phones or watches that might be stolen or lost.

// Google Store