Google just dropped the Android 16 Beta 2.1 update on its Pixel universe as a bit of a bug fixer. Since this isn’t a major beta build, we’ll keep it short and let you get to updating. I know I will be after seeing several reboots on Pixel 9 Pro running Beta 2 and with Google listing it as fixed bug here with 2.1

Below we have the rest of the fixed items as well as the build number and how you can get Android 16 Beta 2.1 downloaded and installed on your Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 9 series.

Android 16 Beta 2.1 Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented devices from entering Doze mode. (Issue #396603519)

Fixed issues that caused some animations to appear choppy while configuring live wallpapers. (Issue #397659072)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused devices to reboot unexpectedly. (Issue #396541565)

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and performance

Android 16 Beta 2.1 Download

Release date: February 27, 2025

Build: BP22.250124.010

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: February 2025

Google Play services: 25.04.30

Want to get Beta 2.1 up and running on your Pixel device? It’s easy at this point to do so, as you aren’t being asked to flash images or OTA files any longer. You can! You just don’t need to.

Here’s the full list of Android 16 Beta devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

And here are your options to get Android 16 Beta 2 on your device:

Easiest way : If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 16 Beta 2.1 is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button next to your device on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 16 over-the-air.

: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 16 Beta 2.1 is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button next to your device on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 16 over-the-air. Already on an Android 16 DP or Beta build : If you are already on an Android 16 Developer Preview or Beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 2.1 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

: If you are already on an Android 16 Developer Preview or Beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 2.1 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process. Flash an image: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s always an option! I’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images will be available too. You’ll find Android 16 Beta 2 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Get after it.

// Google