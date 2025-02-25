This is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. As you can see, the backside features a massive camera housing, home to four cameras. To help give each camera a bit of breathing room, Xiaomi is taking up a lot of the backside’s surface area with a big piece of glass. But this design choice got me thinking: Is this hot?

I would argue that the glass used needs to be extremely scratch resistant in order to even consider it. While I’m sure it is, that still probably wouldn’t put my mind at ease with such a ginormous hunk of glass. I know there are others out there that might feel the same way. On the other hand, there must be people (maybe lots of them) who appreciate this look?

Similar to how The Office staff debated Hilary Swank’s hotness, is this phone hot? I trust this group’s judgement.

For those of us in the US, this phone is not planned to come here. If you want something like this, get yourself a phone from OnePlus. They’re doing something very similar.

