With the 2025 MLS Season getting underway this weekend, T-Mobile has released its offer for free MLS Season Pass through its T-Life app and T-Mobile Tuesdays. The offer needs to be claimed and redeemed within a couple of weeks, so don’t hesitate.

The offer should be live for all T-Mobile customers in the T-Life app today. You should be presented with it the moment you open the app. Once claimed and redeemed, you’ll have access to the entire MLS Season through Apple TV, which has the rights to MLS broadcasts.

The service, as someone who has both subscribed and received it for free from T-Mobile, is pretty awesome for MLS fans. The broadcasts are super high quality and you can watch every single match. There are no blackouts, you get pre-match coverage, highlights, player profiles, full match replays, and family sharing with up to 5 people. It really is a great service for anyone who watches MLS.

Claiming and redeeming really is easy, but we’ve put the instructions for you here:

Open T-Life app and head to the VIP Status tab Tap on the MLS Season Pass promo at the top to open the offer At the bottom of the offer page tap “Save to My Stuff” On the next screen, tap “Redeem” This will take you to an Apple login page, because this is tied to an Apple account and runs through Apple TV You’ll login or create an Apple account Once done, you’ll see an image that says “Redeem your offer for MLS Season Pass.” Click “Continue” You’ll then confirm the subscription, which confirms that starting next season you would be charged unless you cancel ahead of time And that’s it! Enjoy MLS Season Pass through Apple TV (including on Android phones and tablets now) You can watch Apple TV on basically all platforms (Google TV, Android TV, Apple TV, web, phones, tablets, etc.)

Again, the offer is limited and says you need to redeem by March 4, 2025. Jump into the T-Life and walk through those steps to get setup. It took me all of 2 minutes to do, and I was taking screenshots as I did it for this post. It might take you less time.

