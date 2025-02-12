The Apple TV app is no longer exclusive on Android to Google TV products. Starting today, the Apple TV app can be installed on Android phone and tablet devices, bringing Apple TV+ and a couple of other items to more people.

When it first launched, Apple TV allowed folks to stream Apple TV+ content, like Apple’s original shows and MLS Season Pass, on Google TV devices. It was a welcomed option for those who subscribed to Apple’s video services, but it always seemed odd to not have the app available to tablets (and phones). Apple was probably being its weird self about that (like with iMessage), but now realizes they are missing out on a whole bunch of potential customers who would pay for their content.

So, we now have Apple TV available to phones and tablets on Android. The app is live now for those devices through the link below. When installed, it will only give you access to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass. Both of those things you’ll need to pay for.

I wonder if this expansion will help improve the 1.4-star rating it currently holds.

Google Play Link: Apple TV

// Google