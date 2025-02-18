Nothing has a new phone coming soon, the Nothing Phone 3a. To help build hype and highlight the phone’s updated camera system, the company’s community team took the phone out onto the streets alongside an iPhone 16 Pro Max and put the cameras in a head-to-head battle. And in typical hypebeast fashion, you won’t believe which phone won.

For what’s new, the Phone 3a features an all-new periscope lens and a 6x zoom, which should allow for some great detailed shot while at a distance. We still don’t know too much about the phone, but thanks to the video that Nothing published, we should at least expect a very solid camera experience.

In the video below, we have a bunch of camera samples to check out. There are close up shots, zoomed shots, moving subjects, and more. The Nothing Phone 3a holds up great against what’s marketed as one of the best camera phone experiences on the market in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That’s impressive work, Nothing. Nothing Phone 3a launches March 4.

Update: Nothing sent a followup email and shared a lot of details on the camera system. The phone features a 50-megapixel periscope lens with varying zoom capabilities, while the main sensor captures 64% more light, which will improve clarity and depth in images. Additionally, TrueLens Engine 3.0 can enhance photo with AI-powered tone mapping and scene detection. Nothing Phone 3a will also support Ultra HDR and 4K video recording.

You can view the full-res images here.

// Nothing