Pixel 9a is the Cutest Little Phone, So Here’s More Pics

The Pixel 9a really might show up at any moment and that’s probably good because we know so much about the device. Retailers have been leaking info left and right to various outlets, with no slowdown coming on that front any time soon. Today, we were casually looking up those model numbers we shared last week and another distributor/retailer appears to have uploaded incredibly high-res images of each color. They posted specs too.

As was previously reported, we’re looking at four colors of the Pixel 9a, 128GB (all colors) or 256GB (Obsidian, Iris/Purple) storage, 6.3″ displays (120Hz, 1080p), 5100mAh batteries, and dual camera setups with 48MP and 13MP lenses. All of the specs can be found here, all of which we looked at again today.

Anyways, here are more images of the device, watermark-free.

Ooooh, neat.

Front displays and thick bezels too!

Colors. Nice.

Oh, and because the images we stumbled into are crazy high-res (4464×5155), here are some closer looks at the camera, corner bezel, and the top front speaker/selfie camera.

I’m not going to directly out the distributor, but again, if you go look up those model numbers we shared, you should find it quite quickly.

NOTE: I see Winfuture posted up similar pics today and I’m betting they have the same source.