Here’s the Pixel 9a in a Bunch of Colors

Another day, another retailer screws up early, giving us a look at the Google Pixel 9a in all colors well before it has been announced. For those holding out for Google’s next budget phone, now you can at least start to decide which color you want.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to launch in mid-March with a $499 starting price tag and in 4 colors. The device’s design first surfaced months ago, but now we’re getting what appear to be official renders that a retailer likely posted that someone keeps a close eye on.

The colors of the Pixel 9a are said to be Iris, Porcelain, Peony, and Obsidian, which we can confirm from retail listings we’ve been monitoring for weeks now. You can see all below in that order.

We’ll add the following, which we believe to be model numbers for each color (at least for the UK) and their 128GB or 256GB variants:

Pixel 9a (Iris) : GA09564-GB (128GB), GA09585-GB (256GB)

: GA09564-GB (128GB), GA09585-GB (256GB) Pixel 9a (Obsidian) : GA05769-GB (128GB), GA09566-GB (256GB)

: GA05769-GB (128GB), GA09566-GB (256GB) Pixel 9a (Peony) : GA09565-GB (128GB)

: GA09565-GB (128GB) Pixel 9a (Porcelain): GA09563-GB (128GB)

The North America model numbers will be slightly different and the storage variants could be as well. This at least tells us that we should have plenty of choices for the Pixel 9a and can upgrade the storage if we see it as necessary. And look, 128GB of storage is mostly not enough in this modern day, assuming you plan to keep a phone for a while.

Finally, here’s a first look at the front of the device where you can see the not-super-slim bezels, although they are uniform. Not bad.

Which color we liking the best?

// Android Headlines