Complete Pixel 9a Spec Sheet Details Solid $499 Option

As we inch closer to the new year and the release of the Pixel 9a, which is reported for some time in March, insiders continue to sneak details of the upcoming device onto the web. Thanks to their efforts, we have what’s essentially a complete spec rundown for the device. Sorry, Google, there won’t be any surprises for consumers to start 2025.

Highlights for the Pixel 9a include its Tensor G4 processor and 5,100mAh battery, as well as what should be a very nice Actua FHD+ display measuring in at 6.2-inches. It’s reported that we will see two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, with RAM listed at 8GB. Given it’s a Pixel, expect a good camera, too.

Pricing is said to be finalized and will remain unchanged from $499. That’s a good thing. For colors, we should see four options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.

Pixel 9a Specs

Pixel 9a
OSAndroid 15
Display6.285-inch Actua FHD+ Display
Peak brightness 2,700 nits, peak HDR brightness 1,800 nits
Gorilla Glass 3
ProcessorTensor G4
MemoryRAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB
Battery5100mAh
23W Wired Charging
7.5W Wireless Charging
Rear Cameras48MP GN8 Quad Dual Pixel, f/1.7
13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2
Front Camera13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2
Connectivity5G (mmWave optional), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0
DurabilityIP68
Size154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm, 185.9g
ColorsObsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony
Price$499 starting price

Any surprises? Disappointments?

