As we inch closer to the new year and the release of the Pixel 9a, which is reported for some time in March, insiders continue to sneak details of the upcoming device onto the web. Thanks to their efforts, we have what’s essentially a complete spec rundown for the device. Sorry, Google, there won’t be any surprises for consumers to start 2025.

Highlights for the Pixel 9a include its Tensor G4 processor and 5,100mAh battery, as well as what should be a very nice Actua FHD+ display measuring in at 6.2-inches. It’s reported that we will see two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, with RAM listed at 8GB. Given it’s a Pixel, expect a good camera, too.

Pricing is said to be finalized and will remain unchanged from $499. That’s a good thing. For colors, we should see four options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.

Pixel 9a Specs

Pixel 9a OS Android 15 Display 6.285-inch Actua FHD+ Display

Peak brightness 2,700 nits, peak HDR brightness 1,800 nits

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Tensor G4 Memory RAM: 8GB



Storage: 128GB / 256GB Battery 5100mAh

23W Wired Charging

7.5W Wireless Charging Rear Cameras 48MP GN8 Quad Dual Pixel, f/1.7

13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2 Front Camera 13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2 Connectivity 5G (mmWave optional), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0 Durability IP68 Size 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm, 185.9g Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony Price $499 starting price

Any surprises? Disappointments?

