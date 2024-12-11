As we inch closer to the new year and the release of the Pixel 9a, which is reported for some time in March, insiders continue to sneak details of the upcoming device onto the web. Thanks to their efforts, we have what’s essentially a complete spec rundown for the device. Sorry, Google, there won’t be any surprises for consumers to start 2025.
Highlights for the Pixel 9a include its Tensor G4 processor and 5,100mAh battery, as well as what should be a very nice Actua FHD+ display measuring in at 6.2-inches. It’s reported that we will see two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, with RAM listed at 8GB. Given it’s a Pixel, expect a good camera, too.
Pricing is said to be finalized and will remain unchanged from $499. That’s a good thing. For colors, we should see four options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.
Pixel 9a Specs
|Pixel 9a
|OS
|Android 15
|Display
|6.285-inch Actua FHD+ Display
Peak brightness 2,700 nits, peak HDR brightness 1,800 nits
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Tensor G4
|Memory
|RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB
|Battery
|5100mAh
23W Wired Charging
7.5W Wireless Charging
|Rear Cameras
|48MP GN8 Quad Dual Pixel, f/1.7
13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2
|Front Camera
|13MP Ultra Wide, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|5G (mmWave optional), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0
|Durability
|IP68
|Size
|154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm, 185.9g
|Colors
|Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony
|Price
|$499 starting price
Any surprises? Disappointments?
