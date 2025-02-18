Thirteen year ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Camera. Instead of an Android phone that had a camera on it, Galaxy Camera was better described as a camera that ran Android. It was pretty sweet, with a 16.3-megapixel sensor that offered 21x optical zoom. Back then, 16MP was good. These days, Samsung phones are launching with 200MP sensors.

With how much advancement we’ve had since 2012 in the camera department, maybe it’s time for Samsung to have some fun and release a new Galaxy Camera? There was technically a followup to this device called the Galaxy Camera NX. It had a larger sensor and the body itself was massive with interchangeable lenses. It was basically a Samsung DSLR-like camera that was powered by Android, but had no phone capabilities. Not surprisingly, it never caught on.

Now I’m sure Samsung didn’t sell an absolute ton of Galaxy Camera units, but if we could maybe refine the hardware a bit and deliver a stunning camera experience, there has got to be a market for something like this. I know myself would enjoy it, as I love taking photos. Our phones have gotten mighty capable over the years, but having a massive sensor with some serious optical zoom would be enticing, even as a novelty product.

Even to breathe a bit of fresh air into the Galaxy portfolio would be nice. Samsung is very much stuck in a repeating cycle with the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z devices, so a new Galaxy Camera could help break it up a bit. That would be nice, right?

Call me stupid in the comments below.