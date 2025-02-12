Pitaka Still Makes the Best Thin Case for Galaxy S25 Series

Haters will say it’s either too thin or doesn’t protect the phone enough, but since day one with my Galaxy S25 Ultra, I’ve been using a Pitaka ultra thin case. The phone is already large, so I’m not looking to add a bunch of bulk, with the company’s line of ultra thin cases being more than perfect for my needs.

Available via its web store and on Amazon, there are cases available for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, all starting just over $50. I have personally used the Black Twill cover, as well as the Moonrise option and both look fantastic and feel great in hand. As you can see, the cases fit very tightly, but the cutouts for the buttons and S Pen are all accounted for and work beautifully. The lip of the case just barely rises above the phone’s display, so unless something crazy happens, it should be adequate protection from reasonable falls and drops.

I have also been using Pitaka’s magnetic ring holder, perfect for use as a stand when the situation calls for it. It’s listed at $25, but matches with whatever case you get nicely and they have different color options to go with whichever option you want. If you’re someone who is already invested into the Pitaka ecosystem, then you might already have the company’s Qi2 MagSafe car charger, which pairs ridiculously well with these cases. It’s a very strong magnet, while still allowing the case to be very thin.

I’m not sure what else one might need from a case, but this one suits my needs just fine. Until my needs change, I don’t plan on taking off my Pitaka.