Following several leaks that have told most of the early story of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a, a rumored price is now here for the US and it will look familiar.

For those who missed all of the previous coverage, we believe the Pixel 9a looks like this, that it is reportedly launching in March, which would be much earlier than we typically see A-series phones, and has specs that would make it a solid option for those needing the Pixel experience with a limited budget.

As for the price, a new report suggests it’ll cost $499 here. That price would get you 128GB storage, while another $100 ($599) would get you $256GB. If that’s true, we’re looking at a price increase on the 256GB model – the Pixel 8a 256GB was priced at $559.

The story here is that Google will update the design language of the phone to closely match the Pixel 9 series, while tossing in their new Tensor G4 and keeping the price relatively the same. I’m going to bet that it’ll be a phone that anyone on a budget should consider.

// Android Headlines