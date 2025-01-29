If you can believe it, we have been talking about the Pixel 9a since last September. That’s when we got our first rendered look at the upcoming mid-ranger from Google. That was followed by spec rumors and a report in October that claimed release was scheduled for this March.

This week, an insider is providing an actual date that we can expect Pixel 9a pre-orders to begin: March 19. Following pre-orders, in-store availability is detailed to be March 26. This means we’re just two months away from fresh Google hardware.

Expected to be priced at $499, the unconfirmed Pixel 9a spec sheet includes a Tensor G4 processor, 5,100mAh battery, Actua FHD+ display measuring in at 6.2-inches, 128GB and 256GB storage options, and 8GB RAM. It’ll likely be still too early to launch with Android 16, but that update should be available relatively soon after release.

Plan on pre-ordering this device?

// Android Headlines