Google has rolled out a wording change in Google Maps that switches the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America.” They previously confirmed they would reflect this update to the name as a part of an executive order from the current President of the United States.

So now, if you search for “Gulf of Mexico” when in the United States, it will show up as “Gulf of America.” If you are in Mexico, it will still show up as “Gulf of Mexico.” If you are anywhere else in the world it will show up as “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).”

OK.

// Google