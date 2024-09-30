Here’s the Pixel 9a

We assume to be months away from a Pixel 9a launch, but since when does that matter? Thanks to leaks, we’re getting another potential and highly detailed look at the upcoming Pixel 9a from Google.

In these renders, courtesy of @Onleaks, we get a look at the frontside, backside, and actual sides of the device. On that backside, we see the phone’s dual rear-facing cameras, plus a lovely G logo. Unlike the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, it looks like the Pixel 9a’s cameras will be more flush on the backside. This is sure to make somebody happy.

As for the frontside, these renders are rocking a serious bezel. We saw the same thing in the last photos of the Pixel 9a, and while we wish those bezels were a tad bit smaller, there’s not much to do about it. The device’s buttons appear unmoved from where they are on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Pixel 8a was announced in May of this year and it’s now only September. We might be looking at leaks of this device for months to come. Sorry, Google.

