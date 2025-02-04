February is here already and that means a new Google Pixel update wants to download and install on your device. For this latest patch, we are expecting some bug fixes and security improvements without much else as we wait for the March quarterly update to drop with all sorts of new goodies.

This new update for Google’s Pixel line-up will begin hitting devices starting today and could then take a week to finish rollout depending on carrier and device.

As for which devices are receiving the February Pixel update, it should be like the past several updates. The full list includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The newest members of the family, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all included as well. Will the Pixel 9a be joining the list soon? Maybe.

February Pixel Update Builds

Global Pixel 6: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 6 Pro: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 6a: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 7: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 7 Pro: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 7a: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel Tablet: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel Fold: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 8: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 8 Pro: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 8a: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 9: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.250205.002 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.250205.002

T-Mobile Pixel 9: AP4A.250205.002.C1 Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.250205.002.C1 Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.250205.002.C1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.250205.002.C1

Telstra Pixel 7: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel 7 Pro: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel 7a: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel Fold: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel 8: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel 8 Pro: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel 8a: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel 9: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.250205.002.B2 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.250205.002.B2

EMEA Pixel 6: AP4A.250205.002.A1 Pixel 6 Pro: AP4A.250205.002.A1 Pixel 6a: AP4A.250205.002.A1



February Pixel Update Bug Fixes

Security : Provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.

: Provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device. Audio issue : Addressed an issue with audio output in Android Auto under certain conditions.

: Addressed an issue with audio output in Android Auto under certain conditions. Bluetooth (Pixel 9 series): Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories

Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: