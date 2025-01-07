The first update for Google’s line-up of Pixel devices has arrived for 2025, with builds for all still-supported Pixels from the Pixel 6 up through the newly launched Pixel 9 series. The update is expected to be mostly minor with bug fixes, as December was the launch of a Pixel Feature Drop with new goodies and plenty of squashed issues. For January’s Pixel update, we aren’t likely to see any major changes.

As for which devices are getting the January Pixel update, it should be like the past several updates, barring some surprise from Google (like the expansion of updates for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Fold). The full list includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The newest members of the family, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all included as well.

READ: All of the January 2025 Pixel update bug fixes

The January Pixel update comes in 3 different builds for Global (almost everyone), Telstra, and EMEA. We have them all listed below to help you figure out which one you need if you plan to update manually. For those just taking the over-the-air update, you’ll get the proper build without needing to do anything.

Global

Pixel 6: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 6 Pro: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 6a: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 7: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 7 Pro: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 7a: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel Tablet: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel Fold: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 8: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 8 Pro: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 8a: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 9: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.250105.002

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.250105.002

Telstra

Pixel 7: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel 7 Pro: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel 7a: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel Fold: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel 8: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel 8a: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel 9: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.250105.002.B1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.250105.002.B1

EMEA

Pixel 6: AP4A.250105.002.A1

Pixel 6 Pro: AP4A.250105.002.A1

Pixel 6a: AP4A.250105.002.A1

Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: