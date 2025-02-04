As a part of its myPlan set of plans that were introduced back in 2023, Verizon also launched its new perks system. This system would rip away the included plan freebies that Verizon customers loved, like the Disney Bundle, and asked you instead to pay $10 per month for each. It was sold as a customizable system that could be great for customers, but I think you and I know the reason it exists.

Fast forward to today and while we still don’t love myPlan or the perks system, Verizon has tried to grow the list of available perks by making that $10 cover services that would typically cost much more. For example, this week they plan to introduce the Google One AI Premium as a new perk and it’ll be 50% off if you add it to your plan vs. buying it directly from Google.

Google One AI Premium is Google’s $20/mo 2TB storage plan that also gives you access to Gemini Advanced, it’s higher-tier AI model. At $10/mo through Verizon, this actually seems like a really good deal. Even if you don’t care about having access to Gemini Advanced, getting 2TB of Google storage for $10 is a steal. You all know that you are going to fill up your free Gmail storage before long if you haven’t already. If anything, your Google Photos account will thank you, since it uses this 2TB too.

Verizon says the new Google One AI Premium perk launches February 6. If you are with Verizon and on a myPlan and also want Google One storage, this might be one to jump on.

// Verizon