OnePlus 13 Launches in the US on January 7

We’ve got big news in the world OnePlus launches for the US – the OnePlus 13 will arrive on January 7. That’s it, that is the news of the day. After announcing the phone in China well over a month ago and then teasing January as the global launch, we now have that specific date to circle on our calendars.

We know a lot about the OnePlus 13, so for the most part all we need is January 7 to get here for pricing info. The specs (which you can see here) should be almost identical, as are the colors (Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean). Oh, I guess January 7 could bring more in-depth looks at the phone too, right?

January 7. OnePlus 13. Mark it.