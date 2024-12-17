Trainers, it’s time to open some new packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The Mythical Islands expansion dropped last night and we’ve already started collecting the set over here at DL offices. While only a mini-expansion, there are some great cards to be on the lookout for, one of which I was lucky enough to pull already.

The new Mythical Islands expansion has a big Mew focus, with new Mew EX, as well as Aerodactyl EX and Gyarados EX cards. There are also a bunch of new cards, with changes to some that should really make your decks feel a bit fresh after the long battle season of Genetic Apex.

Since this is a new expansion, there are new missions to complete, new decks to collect, some secret missions, and new Solo battles to help you rack up hour glasses and open more packs. Speaking of hour glasses, we have a tip guide on how to open more Pocket TCG Pocket packs right here using Google Play.

And that’s pretty much it. We’re just excited about the new expansion. Go open some packs! And next time we approach a new release, make sure you’ve stocked-up on as many hour glasses as were available. Open 10-packs will always be a lot of fun.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Links: Google Play | App Store