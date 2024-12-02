It has been over a month since OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 13 and told us all of the specs, showed off its colors, and talked through its AI features and software. We actually know almost all there is to know about the OnePlus 13, because it is available in China. Like…this is a phone someone can own today.

However, it hasn’t launched anywhere else and so that leaves us in this awkward timeline where the OnePlus 13 is a real phone already, yet we sit here in North America and elsewhere acting like there is still a surprise around the corner. Technically, the price and launch date of it to the global market would be a surprise, but that’s it. Today, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told us to expect the OnePlus 13 in January.

In a community post to talk about celebrating 11 years of existence, Lau shared all that he’s excited about from the past through the near future and that included saying “I’m thrilled to share that in January 2025, we’ll unveil the OnePlus 13.” Again, they already announced and “unveiled” the OnePlus 13, just not outside of China. I guess they can do again. Why not? Let’s do it again.

The OnePlus 13 is coming in January, guys.