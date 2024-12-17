With the introduction of One UI 7 in beta, Samsung is beginning a campaign to highlight the changes and differences in the updated software build for Galaxy devices. One key change is the Now Bar, an AI-powered assistant that lives on your device’s lock screen.

Detailed as a “defining element” of One UI, Now Bar provides a lot of personalized data onto the lock screen for users to glance at or interact with. Samsung provides some examples, such as controlling your media, timing your workouts, getting directions, weather forecasts, as well as translating different languages.

Using data that’s already on your phone, Galaxy AI via Now Bar can help deliver needed information or suggestions without you ever prompting for it, which is what makes it smart. Let’s say you’re packing for a trip and Now Bar would suggest you create a folder of essential apps for easy access, then so you don’t miss your flight, it lets you know when it’s time to leave for the airport. It’s a lot of background work being done for you, which actually sounds quite useful.

Now Bar will be available on all of the new Galaxy S25 devices that we expect Samsung to launch early next year. And if you haven’t already, get yourself that One UI 7 beta and try it all for yourself.

// Samsung