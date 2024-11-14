Fitbit Ace LTE’s New Update Adds Family Communications, Quests, More

The Fitbit Ace LTE is Google’s kid smartwatch that parents can use to communicate with their families or track their location, while the kids get some games, an introduction into daily fitness goals, and their first smartwatch experience. While not a perfect device by any means, the Fitbit Ace LTE has been a welcomed addition to my family and so, tracking new features that drop through new updates has been an added bonus.

In the latest update from Google, the Fitbit Ace LTE is getting a big improvement to communications for families with multiple watches and kids. Google is also adding new family quest features, a new game called Solar Sword, new Noodles for your kid to watch, and a discount for additional Ace Passes if you add more watches.

: The biggest piece of this new update is the family communication part as it opens up communication for family group chats and also for kids to chat between themselves. Google has made it so families can chat with all of the kids and family members in a single conversation. I’m sure you understand how this could be useful. For the other side of this, the Fitbit Ace LTE will now allow for kids to talk to each other, and that includes calling their sibling’s Fitbit Ace LTE for a conversation. Family Quests : A new feature called Family Quests will soon be added and includes one called Turkey Berserkey, that Google says asks your family to collect a bunch of items for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. The tracking should happen through both watches and the Ace app. I’ll be testing it once it’s available!

: A new feature called Family Quests will soon be added and includes one called Turkey Berserkey, that Google says asks your family to collect a bunch of items for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. The tracking should happen through both watches and the Ace app. I’ll be testing it once it’s available! Solar Sword game : If your kid is really into games on their Fitbit Ace LTE, they’ll soon find a new Solar Sword game where “kids must swing into action to save their village from invading monsters” and “protect the village and shadowy dungeon from further attacks.”

With the news of this update, Google is running a promo to get you to finally buy a Fitbit Ace LTE for your kid or their sibling. The Fitbit Ace LTE will be $50 off for Black Friday (here) and all bands will be $20 off. If you add additional Fitbit Ace LTE watches to your family, Google will slash 50% off the price of the second Ace Pass that is required for connectivity.

