All These Pixel 9 Pro Cases are $5 and Spigen Makes Them

You all know Spigen, right? They’ve made quality cases and other tech-related accessories over the years with prices that are typically quite reasonable. Did you know they have another company called Cyrill? It’s OK, I didn’t either. They are worth knowing about, though, because at the moment they are running a case sale that gets you many of their top cases for right around $5.

Cyrill makes cases that are either plain colors or that have fun graphics printed on them that include dogs, flowers, fruit, animated characters, sunsets, that sort of thing. They are thin, but not ultra-thin and still include Spigen’s Air Cushion technology in corners that should protect your phone from drops. They also have grippy sides, corner holes for lanyards or wrist straps, and maybe most importantly, are a part of the Made by Google accessory program.

They offer cases for iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy line-up, as well as Google’s Pixel phones from the Pixel 7a up through the Pixel 9 Pro that just launched. If you own an iPhone or Samsung, today’s deal likely applies to you too, we’re just calling attention to cases for the Pixel 9, as they are the newest on the block.

Most of the Pixel series cases I’ve looked at are normally priced at anywhere from $22 down to $10. However, a code of CYRCASE45 will knock 45% off the listed price, getting you a case for $5.49. And if you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free and you will end up with a quality Spigen-backed case for right around $5.

Feel free to hit that link and shop away.

Amazon Link