We don’t see Galaxy Ring get discounted often for whatever reason Samsung has, but even this little health and wellness-focused wearable isn’t impervious to Black Friday deals.

Over on Samsung’s website, you can snag a Galaxy Ring at up to $100 off thanks to an instant trade-in discount. To get the biggest credit, you’ll need to trade in something like a select Galaxy Watch model or other fitness ring device. Check Samsung’s website to see how much your device qualifies for.

Sadly, there are no additional savings to be had, but should you qualify for Samsung’s Offers Program, you could be looking at way more savings. For example, first responders are eligible for an additional $160 off the price, bringing the total for Galaxy Ring to just $179 should you bundle that with the $100 trade-in credit.

Offers Program is open to first responders, military members, government employees, students, educators, parents of students, and more. Everyone should check if they qualify because those are some serious savings.

Follow the link below to snag the offer.